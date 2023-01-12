BreakingNews
Kemp vows focus on ‘real people’ over posturing in second term
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County Corrections hosting job fair Jan. 21

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Corrections will host a career fair Jan. 21, looking to fill correctional officer and senior correctional officer positions.

To participate, individuals should apply on the county’s website by Jan 18. Applicants will receive a facility tour, background check, behavioral assessment and interview, according to a press release. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and at least 21 years old. Salaries range from about $41,000 to $48,000.

The event will take place from 8 a.mm to 3 p.m., at the Comprehensive Correctional Complex, 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Kemp vows focus on ‘real people’ over posturing in second term
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules
4m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Kemp wants $2,000 pay raises for teachers, state employees
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Kemp wants $2,000 pay raises for teachers, state employees
1h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Lawrenceville updating security camera system
18h ago
Peachtree Corners city manager recommends joining federal grant partnership
Suwanee concentrating on road improvement
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
4h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top