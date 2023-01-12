Gwinnett County Corrections hosting job fair Jan. 21

To participate, individuals should apply on the county’s website by Jan 18. Applicants will receive a facility tour, background check, behavioral assessment and interview, according to a press release. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and at least 21 years old. Salaries range from about $41,000 to $48,000.

The event will take place from 8 a.mm to 3 p.m., at the Comprehensive Correctional Complex, 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.