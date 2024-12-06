The past few months have not been kind to the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Aside from all the internal challenges, the BOP claims it does not have the resources to fully implement the First Step Act (FSA). The FSA requires BOP to place inmates (BOP calls them adults in custody) who earn time credits into prerelease custody, i.e. to residential reentry centers or home confinement. BOP asserts it doesn’t have enough residential reentry centers to house and oversee the adults in custody who are required to be placed in the community under the FSA. This is simply false. Not only is there available space, but if more space is needed, it is available.

Residential reentry centers are contracted residential facilities that provide a structured, supervised environment that supports returning citizens in their transition back to the community as they near their release dates. These centers help ensure people are prepared to be successful in the community by providing employment counseling, job placement, financial management assistance, medical and mental health support, and other programs and services. The BOP contracts for and provides oversight over 154 individual reentry center locations across the United States. These facilities are also responsible for the monitoring of individuals who are placed on home confinement under the custody of the BOP.