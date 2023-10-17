Governor’s environmental address postponed

“Between our own cleanup and recycling events, managing green and healthy school programs, educating the public on ways to incorporate green practices in their daily lives, and so much more, if there’s anything we understand at Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, it’s a busy schedule,” said Schelly Marlatt, GC&B Executive Director in a statement. “Having served as our keynote speaker at two other addresses, we truly appreciate Governor Kemp’s past participation and remain hopeful that we can find a date that better fits his calendar next year.”