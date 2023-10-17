Governor’s environmental address postponed

Credit: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Credit: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was set to present the 2023 Governor’s Environmental Address Friday, Oct. 20 in Duluth, but events have come up necessitating a reschedule of the event. Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and presenting sponsor Primerica are currently exploring alternative dates for the eco-focused nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year to most likely take place in the first or second quarter of 2024.

“Between our own cleanup and recycling events, managing green and healthy school programs, educating the public on ways to incorporate green practices in their daily lives, and so much more, if there’s anything we understand at Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, it’s a busy schedule,” said Schelly Marlatt, GC&B Executive Director in a statement. “Having served as our keynote speaker at two other addresses, we truly appreciate Governor Kemp’s past participation and remain hopeful that we can find a date that better fits his calendar next year.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson5h ago

4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
2h ago

Credit: File photo

Convicted serial rapist sentenced in DeKalb cold case from 1994
9h ago

Credit: File photo

Convicted serial rapist sentenced in DeKalb cold case from 1994
9h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Charlie Mitchell

What arrival of Michelin Guide could mean for Atlanta restaurants
11h ago
The Latest

Duluth Police Department starting public safety ambassador program
11h ago
Public invited to review Norcross plan update ideas
Gwinnett begins expansion of Collins Hill Road in Lawrenceville
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
19h ago
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
RELATED: Atlanta and Georgia news, reaction to Israel-Hamas war
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top