Governor’s environmental address postponed

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was set to present the 2023 Governor’s Environmental Address Friday, Oct. 20 in Duluth, but events have come up necessitating a reschedule of the event. Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and presenting sponsor Primerica are currently exploring alternative dates for the eco-focused nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year to most likely take place in the first or second quarter of 2024.
“Between our own cleanup and recycling events, managing green and healthy school programs, educating the public on ways to incorporate green practices in their daily lives, and so much more, if there’s anything we understand at Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, it’s a busy schedule,” said Schelly Marlatt, GC&B Executive Director in a statement. “Having served as our keynote speaker at two other addresses, we truly appreciate Governor Kemp’s past participation and remain hopeful that we can find a date that better fits his calendar next year.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com