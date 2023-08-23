Construction continues at Snellville’s The Grove at Towne Center

Construction on The Market, the main building at The Grove at Towne Center multi-use development project, has begun.

The development, discussed since the early 2000s, will be a walkable, downtown space that features retail, restaurants, residential and entertainment spaces. Construction on the center’s first phase started in 2021, costing $85 million.

The Market will be a place for visitors to connect and shop, with various dining and entertainment options. Businesses like Marble Slab Creamery, Parkside District and a nail salon and spa have already been confirmed for The Market, according to a press release.

Snellville spokesman Brian Arrington said the city hopes The Grove will bring a sense of community to residents, and more development opportunities.

“We are hopeful it will continue to attract the attention of commercial real estate developers looking for redevelopment opportunities in Snellville,” Arrington said. “We have already seen that with Northside Hospital building a new medical office building and urgent care right across the street from The Grove.”

The Market is expected to be completed in Spring 2024, costing about $5 million, Arrington said.

When completed, The Grove will include six mixed-use buildings, all of which are expected to be finished by the end of the year. The buildings will include two Northside Hospital buildings, a new Gwinnett County Public Library, and a 262-unit apartment building.