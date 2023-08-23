Construction continues at Snellville’s The Grove at Towne Center

Gwinnett County
By
54 minutes ago
X

Construction on The Market, the main building at The Grove at Towne Center multi-use development project, has begun.

The development, discussed since the early 2000s, will be a walkable, downtown space that features retail, restaurants, residential and entertainment spaces. Construction on the center’s first phase started in 2021, costing $85 million.

The Market will be a place for visitors to connect and shop, with various dining and entertainment options. Businesses like Marble Slab Creamery, Parkside District and a nail salon and spa have already been confirmed for The Market, according to a press release.

Snellville spokesman Brian Arrington said the city hopes The Grove will bring a sense of community to residents, and more development opportunities.

“We are hopeful it will continue to attract the attention of commercial real estate developers looking for redevelopment opportunities in Snellville,” Arrington said. “We have already seen that with Northside Hospital building a new medical office building and urgent care right across the street from The Grove.”

The Market is expected to be completed in Spring 2024, costing about $5 million, Arrington said.

When completed, The Grove will include six mixed-use buildings, all of which are expected to be finished by the end of the year. The buildings will include two Northside Hospital buildings, a new Gwinnett County Public Library, and a 262-unit apartment building.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Signature checks create obstacle for vote on Atlanta police center
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
8h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
8h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
8h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Duluth considering EV charging stations behind Red Clay Theatre
2h ago
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful accepting volunteers, youth council applications
4h ago
Gwinnett Solicitor’s Office hosting 5K for domestic violence in October
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
2h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top