Snellville, with partners, closes on land purchase for The Grove at Towne Center

“Every item we check off the list brings us one day closer to seeing The Grove at Towne Center open to our community,” said Mayor Barbara Bender. “It’s especially exciting to see physical evidence of this long-awaited project now that construction has begun!”

In addition to 50,000 square feet of shopping, dining, recreation, and business space, The Grove at Towne Center will also offer upscale apartments, a new Gwinnett County Library, a special use mercantile building and common areas including The Grove town green.