Forsyth State of the County address is March 28

The Forsyth County State of the County address will take place 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the Forsyth Conference Center, 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming.
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chair Alfred John will deliver the address.
John is expected to “look back on a year of accomplishments and take a look forward with plans for this vibrant community,” according to a Forsyth County statement.
The fee is $40 for a lunch reservation or free for open seating.
Among the sponsors is the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
Register at bit.ly/3mK75cb.
View more details at FOCOStateOfTheCounty.com.
