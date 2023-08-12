Family Promise fundraiser to help homeless children

Credit: Family Promise of Forsyth County

Credit: Family Promise of Forsyth County

Forsyth County
Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
53 minutes ago
A fundraiser for Family Promise of Forsyth County will be 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Tam’s School Street Playhouse, 101 School St., Cumming.

Family Promise of Forsyth County will be the beneficiary of Rock the House III, featuring Junior’s Farm Band, which is presented by Green Leaf Recycling.

The goal of Family Promise is to change the lives of children who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Formed in 1974 on a North Forsyth County farm by three teen boys, Junior’s Farm Band now has five members, still playing Classic Rock as a cover band.

Tickets are available for $50 at tinyurl.com/43py7299.

To sponsor a ticket for a Family Promise participant or graduate to attend, visit tinyurl.com/453sjpf8.

More information can be found at fpforsyth.org.

