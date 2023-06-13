BreakingNews
Peachtree City deadline is June 20 for July 4th Parade

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Peachtree City July 4th Parade is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, with an application deadline of June 20.

“This event has become a cherished tradition in our community, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate our nation’s independence with all of our residents and neighbors,” said Parade Director Maria Puckett.

The parade, which started in 1973 as the brainchild of Sallie Satterthwaite, has grown from a small gathering of participants to an annual event that attracts more than 10,000 people, according to a Peachtree City statement.

Last year, the parade had 125 entries from Peachtree City or Fayette County residents and businesses.

Trophies will be awarded in several categories, including the Mayor’s Trophy, Most Creative, Most Patriotic, Grand Marshal Trophy and the top three spots for golf cart entries.

Entrants will be evaluated by three independent judges, with the awards presented at the next council meeting after July 4.

Registration for this year’s parade is available at peachtree-city.org/126/Recreation-Special-Events.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pinehurst Drive and Peachtree Parkway, winding down Peachtree Parkway for 1.8 miles before turning left onto McIntosh Trail where the parade ends at the McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Art helps trial expert process grief after landmark civil rights cases
1h ago



