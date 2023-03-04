Family farm an animal respite

“My parents and my aunt have reverse-aged at least 10 years,” she said. “My aunt is so excited every day to interact with the animals. My dad says he has muscles he hasn’t seen in 30 years from hauling water buckets and hay bales. It is a lot of work, and we do it all ourselves.”

The family launched also Seniors for Seniors, a program to share their love of animals with other senior adults, especially those who don’t have the opportunity to interact with four-legged friends.

“We’ve started inviting local senior groups to visit,” said Nakrin. “The caregivers have said it’s been really therapeutic. Some spend time petting the horses, and one lady literally starts dancing when she sees the animals.”

The next phase of Joyous Acres is to expand the senior outreach, said Nakrin, and to get the community involved.

“There aren’t a lot of horse rescues around; they require land, and it’s hard to keep up with the care,” she said. “And there isn’t one in Milton, an equestrian community. I’m hoping because of where we’re situated, we can integrate rescues into that community and encourage other equestrians to consider adopting.”

Information is online at joyousacres.org.

