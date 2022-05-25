UPDATE: Stonecrest mayoral election on pace to avoid runoff

If early results hold true, former Stonecrest councilwoman Jazzmin Cobble will avoid a runoff and become the next mayor of Stonecrest.
Cobble was out to an apparent lead large enough to avoid a runoff, followed by Charles Hill Sr., Diane Adoma and Kirby Frazier in that order. To avoid a runoff, one candidate will have to get majority of the votes. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff election on June 21.
The preliminary results at 12:15 a.m. included nearly 7,700 votes — about 19% of the city’s registered voters. DeKalb County elections spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during an 11 p.m. update that 71% of the city’s precincts were reported. It’s unclear how many precincts were reporting during the latest update.
Cobble won reelection last November but resigned her District 3 council seat to run for mayor, meaning another special election to fulfill the rest of her term will take place later this year. Hill Sr. is an ophthalmologist and longtime southeast DeKalb resident. Adoma is also a former councilwoman who ran for mayor in 2019. Frazier is a former Army paratrooper and political newcomer.
The next mayor will not only inherit the youngest — and most populous — city in DeKalb; they’ll also have to reestablish residents’ faith in a city stricken by multiple scandals.
The victor will pick up the mantle from Jason Lary, who resigned in January so he could plead guilty to concocting a fraud scheme to steal more than $650,000 in federal pandemic relief funds. He faces up to 35 years in prison, and his sentencing is scheduled for July.
Whoever is elected will occupy the mayor’s seat until the end of 2023, when Lary’s term was set to expire. All four candidates sold themselves on their ethics, promising to lead the city past its recent turmoil.
