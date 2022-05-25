UPDATE: Stonecrest mayoral election on pace to avoid runoff

Cobble was out to an apparent lead large enough to avoid a runoff, followed by Charles Hill Sr., Diane Adoma and Kirby Frazier in that order. To avoid a runoff, one candidate will have to get majority of the votes. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff election on June 21.

The preliminary results at 12:15 a.m. included nearly 7,700 votes — about 19% of the city’s registered voters. DeKalb County elections spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during an 11 p.m. update that 71% of the city’s precincts were reported. It’s unclear how many precincts were reporting during the latest update.