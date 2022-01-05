BREAKING: Now-former Stonecrest mayor pleads guilty to federal charges

Lary’s attorney, Dwight Thomas, declined to comment following the hearing.

The former mayor has been tied to multiple financial scandals during his five years in office, including misusing his city-issued purchasing card and authorizing improper contracts. However, federal investigators got involved when questions were raised as to how Stonecrest used and disbursed its $6.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.

The $2.2-trillion stimulus package, often called the CARES Act, was signed in 2020 by President Donald Trump to provide relief to struggling residents and local governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An internal investigation in Stonecrest found a potential kickback scheme was baked into the city’s CARES Act program, which brought the feds to town.

The city improperly entered into a contract with Municipal Resource Partners, a nonprofit founded in May 2020, to pick CARES recipients and write checks. The company, founded by the former city attorney for Stonecrest, was paid a hefty 8.5% fee — or $510,000 — to disburse the funds.

The FBI said Lary recruited Municipal Resource Partners’ CEO, opened its bank accounts and ensured the wife of the city’s economic development director would be hired as its bookkeeper. Lania Boone, 60, faces a conspiracy charge for her alleged role in the scheme.

The businesses that applied for financial relief were asked to spend 25% of their grant award to market their business through one of three companies. Those companies, which did not provide marketing services, were all connected to Lary. In state business records, the addresses listed for two of those companies are property owned by Lary’s real estate company.

Prosecutors said Lary helped decide where relief funds were directed, including an unsolicited $150,000 grant award to his church. In return, the church was asked to give $50,000 to one of the companies. Lary allegedly told the church the funds would assist with home repairs for people who could not afford them due to the pandemic, but prosecutors said he actually used the money to pay off various tax liabilities.

Prosecutors also found that $108,000 of relief funds were used to pay off the mortgage on a lakefront home owned by Lary, while another $7,600 was used to pay college tuition and rent for Boone’s son.

In public, Lary continued to praise the program despite the fraud accusations, and he’s continued to defend the employees who oversaw it. Those employees, including Boone’s husband Clarence, were fired and replaced in April 2021 once details of the alleged scheme came to light.

With the mayor’s seat now vacant, Stonecrest will have to hold a special election to fill the rest of Lary’s term, which will last through the end of 2023. City leaders said they’ll discuss special election options during their Jan. 10 work session.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the Stonecrest City Council for a statement regarding Lary’s resignation and his guilty plea.

Our reporting

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has covered the allegations against Lary and his alleged abuse of the Stonecrest’s CARES Act program throughout 2021. The AJC was the first news outlet to obtain the internal investigative report into the alleged kickback scheme in April and report its details. Since then, the AJC has published more than two dozen stories diving into the allegations, the structure of the alleged scheme and the investigation’s fallout.