Hanukkah, Christmas events set for mid-December

Dec. 8-9: “Nutcracker in a Nutshell” by DeKalb School of the Arts in the Kyle Theater, 1192 Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates. Performances will be 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for nonDSA students and $4 for DSA students. Buy tickets at bigtickets.com/event/search.

Dec. 9 from noon-6 p.m.: Winter Wanderland. Visit downtown businesses to enjoy live music, crafts, pictures with holiday characters and treats throughout the day. Stay up-to-date on all the activities planned by participating businesses by following facebook.com/events/358276843306488.

Dec. 10 from 3-8 p.m.: The 31st annual Christmas Tour of Homes features six homes with various styles of architecture. Purchase pre-sale tour tickets at Finders Keepers Consignment or Garage Door Studio for $15 or at the Avondale Lake House, 59 Lakeshore Drive, for $20.

Dec. 10 from noon-6 p.m.: Avondale Holiday Market will be at the Avondale Lake House. The market will include old favorites including hand-knitted scarves, chocolates, jewelry and ornaments. The Holiday Market Café will sell soup and sandwiches.

To find out more details, visit AvondaleEstates.org.