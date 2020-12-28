Doraville City Council approves grants to combat food insecurity

Doraville will be partnering with I Care Atlanta and Cross-Cultural Ministries to provide targeted relief to communities in the city where need is greatest. I Care Atlanta will receive $15,000 and Cross-Cultural Ministries will receive $20,400. These grants will help feed hundreds of families in Doraville over the winter.

“The pandemic has been a difficult time for many families, with many people in the service industry having to make tough decisions about whether to pay for rent or food,” said Mayor Joseph Geierman. “The City of Doraville is pleased to be able to partner with I Care Atlanta and Cross-Cultural Ministries to help alleviate some of this pain.”