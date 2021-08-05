ajc logo
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

DeKalb County

Bahel Ethiopian Restaurant, 3125 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta. 87/B

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine, 4639 N. Shallowford Road, Dunwoody. 95/A

Lagarde American Eatery, 5090 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Chamblee. 94/A

Noodle, 205 East Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. 91/A

Pour Kitchen & Bar, 1418 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. 95/A

