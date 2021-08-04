DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
Mango Mango Dessert, 5177 Buford Highway, Doraville. 92/A
Mojo Pizza N’ Pub, 657 E. Lake Drive, Decatur. 80/B
The One Sushi Plus, 2523 Caldwell Road, Brookhaven. 96/A
This Is Wings, 2860 Candler Road, Decatur. 81/B
Wayback Burgers, 3515 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta. 87/B
