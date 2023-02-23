X
Decatur Business Association seeks input

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Decatur Business Association is seeking input from the community as DBA begins a strategic planning process.

The open-ended survey includes such questions as what trends to which the DBA should pay attention and what type of organization would best support the Decatur business community.

Other questions for Decatur business owners concern geographic location, annual revenue, number of staff members, sector or industry, top three concerns as a business owner, other trade groups or associations to which they belong and reasons for not becoming a DBA member.

To participate, fill out the survey at bit.ly/3lokt4V.

For more information, visit facebook.com/DecaturBusinessAssociation.

Carolyn Cunningham
Georgia House passes income tax rebate, Senate OKs property tax rebate
