Brookhaven to hold Juneteenth event in DeKalb’s oldest Black neighborhood

The north DeKalb County city will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and it’ll feature live jazz music, African American-owned food trucks and a local high school funk performance, according to a news release. It’s the first Juneteenth event hosted by Brookhaven.

June 19, also known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, became a county, state and federal holiday over the past two years. Since this year’s holiday falls on a Sunday, most government offices will be closed Monday.