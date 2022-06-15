ajc logo
Brookhaven to hold Juneteenth event in DeKalb’s oldest Black neighborhood

This is a flyer for Brookhaven's inaugural Juneteenth event.

Credit: City of Brookhaven

1 hour ago

Brookhaven will hold an inaugural Juneteenth event this weekend at Lynwood Park, a Black neighborhood dating back to the early 1930s.

The north DeKalb County city will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and it’ll feature live jazz music, African American-owned food trucks and a local high school funk performance, according to a news release. It’s the first Juneteenth event hosted by Brookhaven.

ExploreChurch marks 100 years as the backbone for DeKalb’s oldest Black neighborhood

June 19, also known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, became a county, state and federal holiday over the past two years. Since this year’s holiday falls on a Sunday, most government offices will be closed Monday.

In 2020, Brookhaven gave Lynwood Park the city’s first historic designation for its role as a Black neighborhood. The Lynwood Community Center, which was once Lynwood School, was a segregated school that taught Black children until 1968, when theDeKalb County School District integrated. That first round of students was known as the “Lynwood Trailblazers.”

ExploreBrookhaven adds historical designation to oldest Black neighborhood in DeKalb

“The first City celebration of this holiday is also an opportunity for the community to revisit the significance of this historic moment and the relevance of the Historic Lynwood Park neighborhood, with an emphasis towards social and racial equity, and freedom for all people,” Brookhaven said in the release.

Lynwood Park is located at 3360 Osborne Road.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

