Brookhaven adds historical designation to oldest Black neighborhood in DeKalb

“I said, ‘I’ve got to know more. Nobody knows this. That history is already been lost,’” she told the news station.

This is a photo of Lynwood School from 1955. Credit: City of Brookhaven Credit: City of Brookhaven

The city hosts its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dinner and Celebration in the building each year, but the new historical designation will bring the community’s roots to the forefront.

A bronze recognition plaque will be placed in the building and will list the names of all of the Lynwood Trailblazers, the release said. A historic marker will also be placed outside of the building, detailing the history of the school and its role in Brookhaven’s past. Granite monuments and signage will also be installed to identify the neighborhood’s historical designation.

“The history of the building we know as the Lynwood Recreation Center is so important to the city’s history and will now be preserved for today’s children and future generations to understand history, not in the abstract, but in concrete," Jones said in the release.

The city also plans to promote historic events that take place in Lynwood Park, such as the 100th anniversary of Little Zion Baptist Church in 2023. Jones worked with the Lynwood Park Foundation, a group that works to preserve and highlight the neighborhood’s history, to pass the ordinance.

