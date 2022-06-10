Juneteenth celebrations in metro Atlanta

Juneteenth, a June 19 holiday, recognizes the last African American slaves being freed in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom, history, culture, achievements and more with a variety of commemorative events including history lessons, art, music and empowerment programs. “Juneteenth is a celebration of resilience, culture and profound pride for Black communities across the country,” says Lakeysha Hallmon, CEO and founder of The Village Retail at Ponce City Market.
Speech, frontman for the Grammy-winning Arrested Development, says, “It’s imperative for all Americans to remember where this nation was in a not-too-distant past. Remember what still needs to be done to redeem the nation’s soul. At a time when many Americans want to wash away the stains of racism and hatred from history, Juneteenth celebrates freedom while giving a glimpse into why we are where we are today racially, politically and spiritually.”
To commemorate the holiday and spend time with family, participate in a range of metro Atlanta-based activities throughout the weekend including a special picture book reading for children, processional with African drummers, an appearance by the Black Buffalo Soldiers in uniforms along with their horses and more. Plan to learn more about Juneteenth, eat, drink, watch live performances and pay homage to those who fought for the freedom of African Americans this holiday weekend and beyond.
City of Stonecrest. Guests can enjoy music, food, games plus a special kid zone with bounce houses, games and more during a special celebration. Other events will include a tent housing Black history artifacts, an appearance by the Black Buffalo Soldiers in uniform sharing their unique history during the Civil War. The day’s activities will round out with a performance by Manga African Dance Group and a meet-and-greet with Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, the first African American woman leader of the city. Gates open at 3 p.m.; event is 4-8 p.m. June 18. Southeast Athletic Complex, 5845 Hillvale Road, Lithonia. stonecrestga.gov.
Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Families are invited to celebrate liberty and freedom with a reading of the historical fiction picture book, “Juneteenth for Mazie” by Floyd Cooper. Additionally, “What Freedom Means to Me,” a collaborative art project, will encourage kids to explore that subject. Tickets are available online only. Free for ages 11 months and younger; all others $19.95. Session times: 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 2, 3 and 4 p.m. June 18-19. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
The Village Retail. “Generations of systemic racism and exclusion have limited economic opportunity for Black business owners. At the Village, we place Black businesses front and center, celebrating their excellence and amplifying their access to broader audiences,” Hallmon says. She will host a Juneteenth Maker’s Market featuring more than 40 Black-owned brands as well as a liberation celebration with a dance group, DJ, food and drinks. Noon-6 p.m. June 19. at The Shed on the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail and in The Trestle, the breezeway connecting Ponce City Market to the Atlanta BeltLine. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-907-1918, thevillageretail.com.
Family Food Fest. The annual Father’s Day food tasting celebration is designed exclusively for fathers and offers families an opportunity to celebrate and honor the father figures who inspire and motivate their values as a family unit. During the celebration, men who love to cook, chefs, caterers and restaurant owners will offer recipe samples. To celebrate Juneteenth and kick off this year’s event, Omelika Kuumba, retired drummer emeritus of the all-women group Giwayen Mata, will leading an African drumming group of men and women drummers, dads, cooks and chefs to the stage. Tickets are $15-$25. March begins at 2:30 p.m.; event is 3-6 p.m. June 19. Georgia Depot, 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 470-834-2188, familyfoodfest.org.
Eagles Nest Church. Enjoy a day at the park and experience the rich culture of Black America on Father’s Day during Juneteenth Fest: A Celebration of Black Culture and Fatherhood. Shop from local Black-owned vendors, caterers and more. A special dance-off for dads will yield prizes; fathers will also receive a discount at the vendor of their choice. A water splashpad and playgrounds will be available for kids to enjoy. Noon-5 p.m. June 19. Sprayground Shelter at Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. 770-500-4323, eaglesnestchurch.org.
St. James United Methodist Church. The inaugural Juneteenth Community Celebration will celebrate the history of this day through narratives, music, storytelling, art and dance. Vendors, bouncy houses, face painting and more will be available. 1-6 pm. June 19. 3000 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 678-762-1543, stjamesumc.org.
City Winery Atlanta. Arrested Development will host its first annual Juneteenth celebration featuring the band’s greatest hits as well as songs from more recent releases during a live three-night residency. For more than three decades, the group has championed cultural consciousness and empowerment globally. “Our mission has always been about freedom and recognizing the everyday people who do extraordinary things. Juneteenth [exemplifies] this and celebrates the bold and the brave sacrifices of abolitionists, activists and freedom fighters,” Speech says. The event will also feature an educational speaker series for first-time homeowners, a kids zone on the patio and an Everyday People award presentation. Doors open 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. June 19-21. $35-$45. Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 615-324-1010, citywinery.com/atlanta.
