What's open and closed on July Fourth

The Fourth of July holiday, also known as Independence Day, celebrates the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
A year later, according to the Library of Congress, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence.
But observations weren’t commonplace until after the War of 1812, when they quickly took off. Congress was late to the party, finally passing a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.
Here’s what is open and closed this year on the Fourth of July:
Government buildings
Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.
Banks and the stock market
U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Friday. Most FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will also not be available.
Retailers
Warehouse membership club Costco is closed on July Fourth. Most other major national retailers such as Target and Walmart will be open, with some offering promotional sales to lure customers. Most grocery stores are also open. Hours may vary by location, so check your local store.
Travel
Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road, taking advantage of the Fourth of July falling on a Friday this year.
Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said AAA is forecasting that a record 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically between June 28 and July 6, an increase of 1.7 million over last year and 7 million more than in 2019. AAA estimates 61.6 million Americans will drive and 5.8 million travelers will fly.
Woodland recommended that anyone traveling over the holiday should consider taking precautions, including a pre-trip inspection of their vehicle to avoid issues such as dead batteries, flat tires and empty gas tanks.
___
Associated Press journalist Mike Householder in Michigan contributed to this report.
