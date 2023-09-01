BREAKING | Sinkhole opens on busy Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County

BreakingNews
Sinkhole opens on busy Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County

DeKalb County
Traffic on Briarcliff Road is only getting by in one lane after what appears to be a large sinkhole opened up Friday.

Crews are working to repair the collapsed road surface south of Lavista Road on one of the busiest stretches connecting motorists from North Druid Hills to Emory University, Brookhaven and beyond. Traffic has been clogged through the area all morning.

Jason Tran, the owner of nearby Revive Hair Studio, said he showed up for work Friday and learned the water had been cut off to his business. He was in the process of canceling 20 hair appointments scheduled for the day.

“I came in this morning and I saw all of this,” Tran said, referring to the road crews and heavy machinery parked outside the salon. “Everything was normal yesterday.”

It was not clear how many homes and business were without water Friday as repair work continued. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

