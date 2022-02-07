Ben Harper, Old Crow Medicine Show part of Decatur music festival lineup

The 2022 festival, which is presented by Lenz in partnership with Eddie’s Attic, will also feature S.G. Goodman and the Mike Killeen Band. In addition, there will be a series of events the day before and after the April 23 show, including a show at Eddie’s Attic. Other participating artists will be announced at a later date.

The release said event organizers are working with Decatur city leaders to develop a public safety plan for the large gathering. Decatur is one of the few metro Atlanta cities that has maintained a mask mandate for private businesses in addition to government buildings.

General admission is $75, while VIP passes are $195 and premium VIP tickets are $275. More information is available at amplifydecatur.org.