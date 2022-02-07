Ben Harper, Old Crow Medicine Show part of Decatur music festival lineup

After two years of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular Decatur music festival will return this spring.
Amplify Decatur Music Festival tickets go on sale Thursday for the April 23 event, which will feature performances by Ben Harper, Old Crow Medicine Show, Son Volt and The War and Treaty. The festival is hosted by Amplify My Community, and all of the proceeds will go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry, a nonprofit that works to prevent and alleviate homelessness.
The festival is a staple springtime event that takes place in Decatur Square, but its 2020 event was canceled due to the onset of COVID-19, and last year’s event took place in October due to more pandemic delays. Indigo Girls headlined last year’s festival, which raised $50,000 — the most in the event’s history.
“We’re excited about this incredible group of performers, and the opportunity to continue to support Decatur Cooperative Ministry’s vital work in our community,” Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify board, said in a news release.
The 2022 festival, which is presented by Lenz in partnership with Eddie’s Attic, will also feature S.G. Goodman and the Mike Killeen Band. In addition, there will be a series of events the day before and after the April 23 show, including a show at Eddie’s Attic. Other participating artists will be announced at a later date.
The release said event organizers are working with Decatur city leaders to develop a public safety plan for the large gathering. Decatur is one of the few metro Atlanta cities that has maintained a mask mandate for private businesses in addition to government buildings.
General admission is $75, while VIP passes are $195 and premium VIP tickets are $275. More information is available at amplifydecatur.org.
