Back-to-school supplies needed by July 8

By July 8, back-to-school supplies are being collected by Wellroot Family Services for children and teens.

By July 8, back-to-school supplies are being collected by Wellroot Family Services for children and teens. (Courtesy of Wellroot Family Services)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Wellroot Family Services is collecting back-to-school supplies by July 8.

Based in Tucker, this agency “restores children and families from trauma through Jesus Christ,” according to the wellroot.org website.

“We envision a world where every child is raised in a loving, compassionate and nurturing home,” the website added.

For a list of the most needed school supplies, view Wellroot’s Amazon Wish List at amzn.to/3HYoDI8 or contact Brittany Berto at bberto@wellroot.org.

Consider giving to support children and teens this school year:

  • $20 can give a new school uniform to a child or youth.
  • $50 can provide all the school supplies to go into a backpack.
  • $70 can provide a child with a new backpack filled with school supplies.
  • $150 can give a child a week of new school uniforms.

For donations, contact wellroot.org/BackToSchool.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
