Back-to-school supplies needed by July 8

Wellroot Family Services is collecting back-to-school supplies by July 8.
Based in Tucker, this agency “restores children and families from trauma through Jesus Christ,” according to the wellroot.org website.
“We envision a world where every child is raised in a loving, compassionate and nurturing home,” the website added.
For a list of the most needed school supplies, view Wellroot’s Amazon Wish List at amzn.to/3HYoDI8 or contact Brittany Berto at bberto@wellroot.org.
Consider giving to support children and teens this school year:
- $20 can give a new school uniform to a child or youth.
- $50 can provide all the school supplies to go into a backpack.
- $70 can provide a child with a new backpack filled with school supplies.
- $150 can give a child a week of new school uniforms.
For donations, contact wellroot.org/BackToSchool.
