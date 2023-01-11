Apply for Foodwell Alliance’s Farm Grants by Jan. 27

The application deadline for this year’s Farm Grants by Foodwell Alliance is Jan. 27.
Since 2015, Food Well Alliance has supported more than 50 metro Atlanta farms with over $2.4 million in direct funding to help farmers address the needs of their farm operations.
Food Well Alliance will distribute $260,000 in direct funding under two grant categories for which farmers may apply: Farm Support Grants of $7,000 and Farm Forward Grants of $25,000.
Farmers in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton or Gwinnett counties may apply to both opportunities but will be awarded only one category of support.
As in previous grant opportunities, how farmers use the grant to support their farm operations will be up to them.
The grant application will give farmers the opportunity to outline their top needs or obstacles they face in their farm operations and describe how the grant can support them in addressing those needs.
Learn more at FoodWellAlliance.org/farm-support-grant or facebook.com/FoodwellAlliance.
