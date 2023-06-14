$10.3M given to DeKalb for park improvements

DeKalb County is receiving nearly $10.3 million in state grants to be used at six park facilities.

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp recently announced preliminary grant awards for 142 qualified projects statewide that improve neighborhood assets and healthy food access in communities across the state disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding will allow DeKalb County to make some needed repairs and upgrades at various neighborhood parks,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

In accordance with grant requirements, awarded funds will go to eligible nonprofits and local governments to improve or maintain recreational facilities or for repair or maintenance needs due to significantly greater use of public facilities during the pandemic.

The funding will be allocated as follows:

Gresham Park: $1.7 million for the installation of an LED system on eight athletic fields, replacement of the outdated football fieldhouse and batting cages.

N.H. Scott Park: $2.2 million for the reconstruction of the pool and bathhouse.

Truelove Park: $2.1 million for the renovation of athletic fields and the concession building.

Cedar Park: $1.7 million for the complete redevelopment of Cedar Park.

Stoneview Park: $360,200 for the replacement of the pavilion and playground.

Hamilton Park: $2.2 million for upgrades, including a new roof for the community center, a new playground, athletic field renovations and acquisition of land to expand the park footprint for safe connectivity and additional parking.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to Gov. Kemp and the State of Georgia for our six awarded grants,” said Chuck Ellis, director of the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs.

Information: bit.ly/43AK3o1