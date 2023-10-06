Creativity wanted for Roswell Arts Fund painted utility box project

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Local News
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
24 minutes ago
X

The Roswell Arts Fund, in conjunction with the city, is seeking talented artists and creative teams to submit their portfolios for the Roswell PUB (Painted Utility Box) Project - Round 2.

In this second round of the annual PUB Project, Roswell is expanding its canvas to include a number of utility boxes and concrete manhole covers that will be transformed into works of art by the end of 2023.

These utility boxes are spread throughout the city and the concrete manhole risers can be found along the Chattahoochee River.

After the selection process, each artist or team will work with RAF to develop a unique and captivating theme for their utility box or riser. The project is open to all qualified artists with no entry fee. Painting will be completed October-December, weather permitting.

The program is designed to inject creativity into the everyday environment by transforming infrastructure into works of art, both large and small, while knitting the community together. The project hopes to enhance the aesthetic appeal, interest and experience for residents and visitors.

Information: www.roswellartsfund.org/calls-and-opportunities/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site51m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
24m ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
2h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Philly won’t be easy, but the Braves will prevail
3h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
Clayton County restaurant inspection scores
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
Featured

Credit: Staff

HAPPENING TODAY
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top