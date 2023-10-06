Creativity wanted for Roswell Arts Fund painted utility box project

The Roswell Arts Fund, in conjunction with the city, is seeking talented artists and creative teams to submit their portfolios for the Roswell PUB (Painted Utility Box) Project - Round 2.

In this second round of the annual PUB Project, Roswell is expanding its canvas to include a number of utility boxes and concrete manhole covers that will be transformed into works of art by the end of 2023.

These utility boxes are spread throughout the city and the concrete manhole risers can be found along the Chattahoochee River.

After the selection process, each artist or team will work with RAF to develop a unique and captivating theme for their utility box or riser. The project is open to all qualified artists with no entry fee. Painting will be completed October-December, weather permitting.

The program is designed to inject creativity into the everyday environment by transforming infrastructure into works of art, both large and small, while knitting the community together. The project hopes to enhance the aesthetic appeal, interest and experience for residents and visitors.

Information: www.roswellartsfund.org/calls-and-opportunities/.