Colombian restaurant while correcting food safety violations

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Colombian restaurant Pimenton Parrilla & Bar in Buford had to close after failing a third consecutive routine health inspection.

A corrective action plan was required before reopening, ensuring compliance with the food safety code.

During the inspection, large pots of beans and boiled plantains had yet to cool to safe temperatures within the time allowed.

In a reach-in cooler, multiple foods were uncovered and exposed to contaminants. In addition, the ice machine had a pink substance inside.

Multiple cooked foods – ribs, ground beef, stew beef and arepas – were in the reach-in freezer without date-marking -- a second consecutive violation.

Pimenton Parrilla & Bar, 1570 Buford Highway, scored 67/B. The restaurant will be re-inspected.

