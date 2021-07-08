Powder Springs plans 3 hearings on tax rate

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 is approximately $42.74; and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $250,000 is an estimated $54.80.

After the hearings, the Council will meet at a special called meeting at 6 p.m. July 19 in the Municipal Courtroom, Powder Springs Municipal Court Building, 4483 Pineview Drive to vote on establishing this year’s property tax millage rate.

All three hearings will be held in this same location but at noon and 6:30 p.m. July 12 and 6 p.m. July 19.

For more information, including two homestead exemption applications and Cobb County forms and a YouTube video on the Cobb County floating homestead exemption, visit CityOfPowderSprings.org/821/2021-Millage-Rate.