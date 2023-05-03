First Friday concerts return to Kennesaw on May 5

The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Kennesaw Downtown Merchants Association announce the third annual First Friday Concert Series in downtown Kennesaw.
The series will run from May through October, with no concert during July.
From 7-9:30 p.m., the community is invited to stroll through the historic downtown area to enjoy an evening of shopping, dining and live music.
The concerts will take place at the Pedestrian Underpass/Tunnel Plaza off Main Street.
VIP tables are available for reservation for $70 for individual concerts or $300 for the series.
VIP tables include a six-foot table with a tablecloth, centerpiece and special gift.
Each table will seat six individuals.
Lineup includes:
- May 5: 293 Band
- June 2: The GlowBand, an Eagles Tribute
- Aug. 4: Run Katie Run
- Sept. 1: Brotherhood, a Doobie Brothers Tribute
- Oct. 6: Emerald Empire Band
Find out more details at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/first-friday-concert-series-returns-to-downtown-kennesaw/
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution