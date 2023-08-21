Cobb International Festival returns Saturday

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By
1 hour ago
X

The Cobb International Festival returns this upcoming weekend to showcase the diverse cultures and nationalities that make up the Atlanta suburb.

The free event will feature a variety of local and international vendors representing over 25 different countries, highlighting cultural food, art, dance and activities.

The kids’ zone will have axe throwing, soccer, American football and an obstacle race course, and kids will be able to travel from vendor to vendor filling up a passport book with stamps.

The county held its first international festival in 2019, started by then-Commissioner Lisa Cupid. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, but the event rebounded in 2022.

The event will be held Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jim Miller Park Event Center in Marietta. To see a list of vendors and more information, go to www.cobbcounty.org/parks/event-centers/cobb-international-festival.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Aerial Innovations Southeast

Science Square at Georgia Tech reaches highest point5h ago

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Georgia pension systems for teachers, university and state workers rebound
2h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Advisory issued for metro Atlanta as extreme heat returns
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Cost doubles to turn former Black school in Gwinnett into library
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jubal Ministries

Jubalheirs present free concert on Aug. 25
Judge advances the legal challenge to Cobb’s electoral map in mixed ruling
Cobb County looks to expand Noonday Creek Trail in Kennesaw
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse: Flashback to last Monday
LISTEN: Trump’s rivals try to gain ground in Atlanta
6h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top