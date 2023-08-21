Cobb International Festival returns Saturday

The Cobb International Festival returns this upcoming weekend to showcase the diverse cultures and nationalities that make up the Atlanta suburb.

The free event will feature a variety of local and international vendors representing over 25 different countries, highlighting cultural food, art, dance and activities.

The kids’ zone will have axe throwing, soccer, American football and an obstacle race course, and kids will be able to travel from vendor to vendor filling up a passport book with stamps.

The county held its first international festival in 2019, started by then-Commissioner Lisa Cupid. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, but the event rebounded in 2022.

The event will be held Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jim Miller Park Event Center in Marietta. To see a list of vendors and more information, go to www.cobbcounty.org/parks/event-centers/cobb-international-festival.