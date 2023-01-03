ajc logo
X

Calvary Children’s Home seeks relief houseparents

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs is in need of relief houseparents.

This faith-based, long-term residential care option provides help to children who need support that is not available to them from a family unit.

In its 56th year of operation, Calvary has been home to more than 400 children in need at very difficult times in their lives.

Christian couples are being sought to serve as relief houseparents.

Calvary’s full-time houseparents work 10 days on and then receive four days off.

During these four days, relief houseparents step in and provide continuity of care for the children.

To learn more about this service opportunity, contact Calvary through email at info@CalvaryKids.org.

For more information, visit CalvaryKids.org/donate or facebook.com/CalvaryChildrensHome.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy5h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker
2h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numbers tell story about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County

Performers needed for MLK Day Celebration
56m ago
Woman dead, man injured in Smyrna house fire
Lights of Life in Marietta continues through Dec. 31
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
5h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top