Calvary Children’s Home seeks relief houseparents

Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs is in need of relief houseparents.
This faith-based, long-term residential care option provides help to children who need support that is not available to them from a family unit.
In its 56th year of operation, Calvary has been home to more than 400 children in need at very difficult times in their lives.
Christian couples are being sought to serve as relief houseparents.
Calvary’s full-time houseparents work 10 days on and then receive four days off.
During these four days, relief houseparents step in and provide continuity of care for the children.
To learn more about this service opportunity, contact Calvary through email at info@CalvaryKids.org.
For more information, visit CalvaryKids.org/donate or facebook.com/CalvaryChildrensHome.
About the Author