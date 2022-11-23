ajc logo
Clayton State will present Christmas concerts

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Many Christmas events are coming up with Spivey Hall musical groups - most in Clayton County but one series with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Spivey Hall Children’s Choir in Atlanta on Dec. 15-16 and 18.

The Clayton site is Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow.

Among them are:

  • Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Clayton Community Big Band
  • Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Christmas at Clayton State
  • Dec. 8, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: CSU Music Preparatory School Recitals
  • Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10-11, 3 p.m.: Spivey Hall Children’s Choir Holiday Concerts

Tickets may be purchased at spiveyhall.org/events/upcoming-events.

For the ASO and Spivey Hall Children’s Choir concerts on Dec. 15-16 and 18, purchase your tickets at ow.ly/SWfl50LyYqh.

For more information, visit facebook.com/shccprogram or SpiveyHall.org/events/upcoming-events.

