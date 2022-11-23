Clayton State will present Christmas concerts

Many Christmas events are coming up with Spivey Hall musical groups - most in Clayton County but one series with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Spivey Hall Children’s Choir in Atlanta on Dec. 15-16 and 18.
The Clayton site is Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow.
Among them are:
- Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Clayton Community Big Band
- Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Christmas at Clayton State
- Dec. 8, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: CSU Music Preparatory School Recitals
- Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10-11, 3 p.m.: Spivey Hall Children’s Choir Holiday Concerts
Tickets may be purchased at spiveyhall.org/events/upcoming-events.
For the ASO and Spivey Hall Children’s Choir concerts on Dec. 15-16 and 18, purchase your tickets at ow.ly/SWfl50LyYqh.
For more information, visit facebook.com/shccprogram or SpiveyHall.org/events/upcoming-events.
