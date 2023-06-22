BreakingNews
Woodstock hosts July 4th Spectacular
Woodstock hosts July 4th Spectacular

Credit: City of Woodstock

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
34 minutes ago

The July 4th Spectacular in Woodstock is planned for July 4 and presented by the city of Woodstock and Carmichael Development.

Among the festivities will be the 26th Woodstock Freedom Run at 7 a.m., a 1.3-mile parade from 10-11 a.m. (rain or shine unless severe weather), the festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.

Pricing for the Freedom Run is $35 on July 3, $45 on July 4 for the 5K and 1 mile.

For the Tot Trot, pricing is $30 on July 3 and $40 on July 4.

Road closures will be Main Street and Rope Mill Road from Woodstock Elementary School to Ga. 92 from 7-8:45 a.m. for the Freedom Run Race and 9:45-11:30 a.m. for the parade.

Parade registration is free at bit.ly/43E81iD, ending at 5 p.m. June 26.

Rules for parade participants can be found at bit.ly/3N3RRIl.

With food, children’s activities, music, arts and crafts, the festival will be at The Park at City Center at Arnold Mill Road and Towne Lake Parkway at Ga. 92 near I-575.

Information: WoodstockFreedomRun.com, bit.ly/3quPVgf

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

