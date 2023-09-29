Georgia Trust, History Cherokee workshop is Oct. 5

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
A free Georgia Trust GREEN workshop will take place 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Cherokee County History Center, 221 E. Marietta St., Canton.

Hosts are the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and History Cherokee.

Workshop attendees will be informed about Georgia Trust GREEN to learn more about improving energy efficiency in historic homes.

Georgia Trust GREEN is specifically targeted to homeowners interested in improving the performance of their house, with many of the targeted improvements able to be done by the homeowners themselves.

Attending the workshop is the first step for those interested in receiving certification as a Georgia Trust GREEN property, but the workshop is open to anyone interested in learning more about energy conservation and historic preservation.

Due to the generosity of History Cherokee, the registration cost is free for participants.

Registration is required at GeorgiaTrust.org/ticket/green-workshop-canton.

For more details about Georgia Trust GREEN, visit GeorgiaTrust.org/our-programs/georgia-trust-green.

Carolyn Cunningham
