Cherokee hot dog fundraiser is Aug. 3

Cherokee County Senior Services and Stand Up for Seniors will host their annual hot dog fundraiser on Aug. 3.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Cherokee County Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.

To secure a $5 hot dog meal, register at 678-230-4067 or email dlgale@cherokeega.com.

Cherokee Senior Services also is seeking donations of certain kinds of books for Cherokee Senior Service customers.

Those books include large print, Agatha Christie, fiction and mystery books, which can be brought to the senior center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday or placed on a picnic table behind the building for after hours.

Email Joy at jnmceuen@cherokeega.com for more information on book donations or go to facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa.