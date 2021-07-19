Cherokee County names Airport Authority room after late visionary

On July 12, the Cherokee County Airport Authority hosted a dedication ceremony to honor the former Chairman, who passed away in January. Roughly 50 people attended the ceremony including State Rep. Charlice Byrd who presented a copy of a resolution she sponsored honoring Stevens’ in the Georgia House of Representatives to his widow Lila Stevens, and Airport Authority Board Chairman Steve Mammen dedicated the airport’s executive conference room to be renamed in Steven’s honor.

Stevens, a retired Delta Airlines pilot, served on the Cherokee County Airport Authority for more than 20 years. During his tenure with the Airport Authority, he was instrumental in the development of the Airport Area Master Plan which brought significant expansion in the capabilities of the airport, including extending the runway to 6,000 feet, adding more hangar space and a new terminal building.