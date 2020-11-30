Cherokee County fire stations receive Toys for Tots donations

Now in its eighth year as a campaign partner, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services has offered its fire stations as official collection sites for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for toys will be much greater this year, which means your donation is more important than ever,” the department said.
Drop-off boxes will be inside a station’s fire apparatus bay. Toy donors are asked to observe social distancing and wear face masks, and to call ahead to a fire station’s non-emergency number to arrange a drop-off time with personnel. For a list of stations and their phone numbers: https://bit.ly/3m4tKuE
Toys will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 18. Those who would rather make a monetary donation can do so at: https://north-atlanta-ga.toysfortots.org
Information: https://bit.ly/3pMR6a2