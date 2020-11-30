Cherokee County fire stations receive Toys for Tots donations

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for toys will be much greater this year, which means your donation is more important than ever,” the department said.

Drop-off boxes will be inside a station’s fire apparatus bay. Toy donors are asked to observe social distancing and wear face masks, and to call ahead to a fire station’s non-emergency number to arrange a drop-off time with personnel. For a list of stations and their phone numbers: https://bit.ly/3m4tKuE