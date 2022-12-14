ajc logo
See ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ through Dec. 31

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
5 minutes ago

The Center for Puppetry Arts’ annual production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™” will continue through Dec. 31.

Join Santa, Rudolph and their misfit friends such as Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius at 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta.

The production is based on the classic TV special and adapted by Jon Ludwig.

The center’s “Festive Features” special museum exhibit is on display through Jan. 8.

In this exhibit, meet nostalgic characters from holiday TV and movie specials, including the Rudolph and Santa stop-motion puppet characters from the original 1964 Rankin/Bass production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™.”

Each $36 or $41 ticket includes the show, the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and a Create-a-Puppet™ Workshop - this one being a Misfit Elephant that is inspired by the character from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™.”

Performance times and days are 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Dec. 14-16; 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 17; 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 18; 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 20-22; 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 23; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 24; 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 27-29; 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 31.

For more details, visit puppet.org/programs/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer.

