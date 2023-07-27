MARTA alters proposed bus rapid transit line route

A MARTA board committee Thursday approved a change a proposed route for a new rapid bus line.

The alteration is to the six-mile transit line set to run along Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta from MARTA’s Oakland City Station to the Barge Road park-and-ride lot.

While most of the route remains unchanged, the proposal would have MARTA build a bridge to reach the Barge Road lot rather than having the line go through street traffic. Other parts of the line have dedicated transit lanes, avoiding typical street traffic.

The proposal, which Transit System Project Planner Tracie Roberson said will cost between $15 and $25 million, would construct a bridge exclusively for buses that would cross Highway 154 to reach a stop at the Greenbriar Mall, and then cross I-285 to get to the Barge Road lot. It also moves the Greenbriar stop from the front of the mall to the back to accommodate the change.

Roberson in her pitch to the committee said the total cost won’t surpass the $300 million already assigned for the project. She also said the change reflects MARTA’s objective of creating “gold-standard” bus rapid transit.

“It is faster, and it improves overall operations,” she said. “This is an opportunity for us to have premium service and make it as much rail-like as possible.”

Roberson also told the committee that nearly 30% of the design for the project is complete.

MARTA approved the transit line last year, amid frustrations from some residents and advocates who said they were promised light rail.

Rapid bus lines are designed to work similarly to rail lines. Passengers board the line at designated stations, pay before boarding and have real-time information about when buses are expected to arrive.

But the lines are cheaper to construct and operate and are almost just as fast, which is why MARTA chose this upgrade for their second-busiest bus route.

The line containing nine stations is currently set to open in 2028.