Jeff Foxworthy to speak at Salvation Army gala on Oct. 19

Credit: Jeff Foxworthy

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 minute ago
Comedian and Atlanta-area native Jeff Foxworthy will be the keynote speaker at the first Doing the Most Good Gala by the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta.

The fundraiser will take place in the Great Hall of Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19.

“We are grateful to Jeff Foxworthy for agreeing to be our keynote speaker at this inaugural evening gala. His values are perfectly aligned with ours, and we are certain he will inspire others to make a difference in their community,” said Major Thomas McWilliams, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta.

The evening will begin with a reception for VIP guests, including a meet-and-greet with Foxworthy, followed by a three-course seated dinner and Foxworthy’s speech.

Proceeds from the evening will support the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta’s human services programs, including hunger relief, homelessness prevention, financial emergency assistance and other vital programs.

Individual tickets at $500 for VIP or $250 are available at tinyurl.com/2p8hkkcr.

