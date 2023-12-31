Georgia Stand for Life is Jan. 26

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago

A memorial service, rally and silent march are planned for later in January near the State Capitol by people who are “marching and praying for the end of abortion.”

Georgia Right to Life is hosting the annual event at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at Liberty Plaza on Capitol Ave., Atlanta, continuing its more than 40-year tradition “to bring public awareness to the issue of abortion” and the more than 64 million people “who are missing from our world as a result,” according to a GRTL statement.

Email stateoffice@grtl.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
