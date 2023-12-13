Christmas Market continues through Dec. 24

The German American Cultural Foundation is hosting its Atlanta Christkindl Market.
Continuing through Christmas Eve, the event is open 3-8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
Authentic German food and beverages will be served at Buckhead Village District, 290 E. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta.
Including pets, picture days with Santa will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2-6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17; but use your own camera or phone, and the market will take a Polaroid photo.
Per visit, but not per person and not per photo, Santa photos cost $25 at Christkindlmarket.org/photos-with-santa.
More information can be found at ChristKindlmarket.org or facebook.com/AtlantaChristkindlMarket.
