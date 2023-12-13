BreakingNews
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation

Christmas Market continues through Dec. 24

All proceeds from the Atlanta Christkindl Market will go to The German School and Goethe Institute in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Atlanta Christkindl Market)

Credit: Atlanta Christkindl Market

Combined ShapeCaption
All proceeds from the Atlanta Christkindl Market will go to The German School and Goethe Institute in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Atlanta Christkindl Market)

Credit: Atlanta Christkindl Market

Credit: Atlanta Christkindl Market

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
3 minutes ago

The German American Cultural Foundation is hosting its Atlanta Christkindl Market.

Continuing through Christmas Eve, the event is open 3-8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Authentic German food and beverages will be served at Buckhead Village District, 290 E. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta.

Including pets, picture days with Santa will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2-6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17; but use your own camera or phone, and the market will take a Polaroid photo.

Per visit, but not per person and not per photo, Santa photos cost $25 at Christkindlmarket.org/photos-with-santa.

More information can be found at ChristKindlmarket.org or facebook.com/AtlantaChristkindlMarket.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top