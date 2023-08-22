Atlanta Regional Commission event is Oct. 27

Registration is open for the Atlanta Regional Commission’s State of the Region event 7-10 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center, the Thomas Murphy Ballroom, Building B, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Through Sept. 8, nominations are being accepted for the Harry West Visionary Leadership Award to recognize outstanding community service and leadership.

Established in 2014, the award “honors ARC’s longest-serving executive director who exemplified courageous and visionary leadership during his entire career in the public, private and university sectors,” according to the ARC statement.

This year’s program will include the State of the Region address from ARC Executive Director and CEO Anna Roach and “What’s Next ATL” talks that focus attention on the biggest issues facing this region, the statement added.

The event also will celebrate innovative successes realized within regional communities and leaders with the presentation of the Regional Excellence Awards.

Submit nominations at tinyurl.com/4bj42e27.

Reserve your ticket for $100 at AtlantaRegional.org/2023-state-of-the-region.