30 dogs saved, 1 found dead during animal cruelty investigation in DeKalb

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

DeKalb County police have taken out arrest warrants after they said 30 dogs were found living in inhumane conditions at a home in Lithonia.

Officers first investigated the property Wednesday after getting reports from the county’s code enforcement office about a potential animal cruelty case at the address, police said. During their initial check, officers noted the inhumane conditions and saw several dogs that appeared malnourished.

Police then took out a search warrant for the home on Creekford Lane, a densely populated street of two-story houses just down the road from Lithonia High School. Once they gained access, investigators found the remains of at least one dog and seized 30 others, police said. Two of the dogs recovered had severe injuries and were living without access to food, water or light.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect and no arrests have been made in the case. DeKalb Animal Services assisted with the investigation and the recovery of the dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb police’s east investigative unit at 770-482-0309.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

