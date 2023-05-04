30 dogs saved, 1 found dead during animal cruelty investigation in DeKalb

Officers first investigated the property Wednesday after getting reports from the county’s code enforcement office about a potential animal cruelty case at the address, police said. During their initial check, officers noted the inhumane conditions and saw several dogs that appeared malnourished.

Police then took out a search warrant for the home on Creekford Lane, a densely populated street of two-story houses just down the road from Lithonia High School. Once they gained access, investigators found the remains of at least one dog and seized 30 others, police said. Two of the dogs recovered had severe injuries and were living without access to food, water or light.