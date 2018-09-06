29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 13, Bessie Coleman

She was born in 1892 in Atlanta, Texas into a family of sharecroppers. How could she even dream about flight when she had to walk four miles to her segregated school every day?

It wasn’t until she moved to Chicago to work as a manicurist that she started hearing fantastic stories from World War I pilots who were returning home from Europe. Unable to get training in the United States, backers sent her to Europe to study to become a pilot.