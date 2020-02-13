29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 14 Civil Rights Couples

“It was in Boston that I met and fell in love with the attractive singer Coretta Scott, whose gentle manner and air of repose did not disguise her lively spirit. I had met quite a few girls in Boston, but none that I was particularly fond of,” King wrote about their meeting.

He wrote that after their first date, he told his mother, "Coretta is going to be my wife."

From 1952 until King’s death in 1968, “Corrie” as he called her, remained a steadfast ally and partner to her husband.

Just like other wives of the movement.

Myrlie to Medgar Evers.

Juanita to Ralph David Abernathy.

Evelyn to Joseph Lowery.

Octavia to C.T. Vivian.

Jean to Andrew Young.

In his autobiography, King wrote a passage about his wife that could have applied to all of them.

“One of the frustrating aspects of my life has been the great demands that come as a result of my involvement in the civil rights movement and the struggle for justice and peace,” King wrote. “I have to be away from home a great deal and that takes me away from the family so much. It's just impossible to carry out the responsibilities of a father and husband when you have these kinds of demands. But fortunately I have a most understanding wife who has tried to explain to the children why I have to be absent so much.”

