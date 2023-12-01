Wild Georgia: Birds named for people will undergo name changes

Birds in the United States and Canada that are directly named for people, such as the Cooper’s hawk and Lincoln’s sparrow, will be getting new names in a decision made by the American Ornithological Society, which governs such matters.

A reason for the name changes, says the AOS, is because some birds are named after people who were connected with social injustices in the past. John James Audubon, for instance, was a slave owner and an unrepentant supporter of slavery.

But rather than pick and choose which names should be changed, the AOS has decided to change all bird names that bear a human moniker — regardless of the person’s history.