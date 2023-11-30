Georgia Audubon to rebrand as Birds Georgia, ditches slaveholder’s name

Chapters that have dropped Audubon include Detroit, Chicago, New York City and the California bay area, known as the “Golden Gate Bird Alliance,” formerly “Golden Gate Audubon Society.”

The state chapter’s executive director, Jared Teutsch, said the name change was supported by the organization’s members, many of whom said in surveys and listening sessions that Audubon was alienating not only because of his racist legacy, but also because the vast majority of Americans don’t know who he was or what the organization stands for.

“If you look it up, whether or not you view it associated with John James Audubon, who was not a good human being, or you associate it with a German superhighway — it’s not intuitive,” Teutsch said. “It’s not a reflection of what the organization is centered on.”

The name change also comes amid a reckoning in birding circles with enduring racial divisions following the harassment of a Black bird watcher in New York City in 2020 that was captured on video.

Teutsch said he hoped the change would allow the organization to focus on its mission of creating places where “birds and people thrive.” He also cast it has a return to the group’s origins as the Atlanta Bird Club nearly a century ago.

“Becoming Birds Georgia is almost like everything old is new again,” he said.