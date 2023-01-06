ajc logo
Wild Georgia: Baltimore orioles take a liking to Georgia in winter

By Charles Seabrook, For the AJC
With its brilliant orange, black and white plumage, the male Baltimore oriole is one of North America’s most stunning songbirds. The female’s colors are more subtle but still eye-catching with her yellow-orange underparts and rump and white wing bars.

The gorgeous birds, however, have been infrequent in Georgia for about as long as anyone can remember. “It is unfortunate that the Baltimore oriole is not more common in Georgia, for the male is unquestionably one of the handsomest birds in the eastern United States,” wrote the late ornithologist Thomas Burleigh in his 1958 landmark book “Georgia Birds.”

Baltimore orioles breed mostly up north; rarely do they nest in the Peach State. When they’re spotted in Georgia, it’s usually only briefly during spring and fall migrations when they’re traveling to and from winter grounds in Florida and Latin America.

But that may be changing, especially during winter. Baltimore orioles appear to be showing up in Georgia in increasing numbers during the cold season. This winter, I’ve seen numerous reports of the birds at backyard feeders in metro Atlanta and surrounding areas.

Candace Stevens in Winder reported: “I walked in the backyard and was surprised by a Baltimore oriole on my suet feeder ... First time I have ever had one.”

No one knows with certainty the reason for the increase in wintering Baltimore orioles. It may be that warmer winters are nudging the birds to stay in Georgia for the season. Also, an abundance of bird feeders in the state and other areas may be making a difference.

If you want to try to attract Baltimore orioles to your yard in winter, consider putting out the foods they like. They are voracious insect eaters but also are fond of fruits, suet products and nectar. A particularly favorite food is grape jelly. If you offer small containers of the jelly along with halved oranges or sliced grapes — hung from a tree or placed on a limb — there’s a chance a Baltimore oriole will visit your yard this winter.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is full tonight. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise. Venus is very low in the west just after sunset. Mars is high in the east at dark. Jupiter is in the south at sunset and sets about four hours later. Saturn is very low in the southwest just after dark.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

Charles Seabrook
