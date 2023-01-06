Wild Georgia: Baltimore orioles take a liking to Georgia in winter

No one knows with certainty the reason for the increase in wintering Baltimore orioles. It may be that warmer winters are nudging the birds to stay in Georgia for the season. Also, an abundance of bird feeders in the state and other areas may be making a difference.

If you want to try to attract Baltimore orioles to your yard in winter, consider putting out the foods they like. They are voracious insect eaters but also are fond of fruits, suet products and nectar. A particularly favorite food is grape jelly. If you offer small containers of the jelly along with halved oranges or sliced grapes — hung from a tree or placed on a limb — there’s a chance a Baltimore oriole will visit your yard this winter.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is full tonight. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise. Venus is very low in the west just after sunset. Mars is high in the east at dark. Jupiter is in the south at sunset and sets about four hours later. Saturn is very low in the southwest just after dark.

