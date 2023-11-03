Where can I find it: Dutch licorice coins, Honda mower, furrier

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
50 minutes ago
Q: Please help me find Dutch Licorice Coins that are lightly salted. Thanks. — Pete Miller, email

A: You’ll find Gustaf’s Dutch Licorice Coins at Cost Plus World Market, 1600 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford, 770-614-5447. A 5.29-ounce bag of the lightly salted licorice sells for $3.49.

Q: Can you help me find a Honda mower? — James Burge, Mableton

A: If you want an American Honda Motor residential gas push mower, you’ll have to act quickly because the company is exiting the market. Honda had some supply chain issues during the pandemic and a recent recall. Note that some mowers with engine issues have been updated and shipped back to retailers. Locally, you can find a few Honda gas-powered mowers at Campbell’s Equipment Company, 810 Morrow Road, Forest Park, 404-361-6300. Prices start at about $550.

Q: I have been given a mink remnant by a beloved aunt. I’d like to make a vest with it, but I don’t know of a reputable furrier in Atlanta. Can you suggest one? — Diane Moffett, email

A: Diane, I have a couple of places you can contact to have your fur transformed into a vest, plus another option to consider. Check out York Furs, 3201 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-237-6766. This boutique stores, sells, relines and remodels fur pieces. You could also consider Atlanta Fur, 404-875-3335, which has existed since 1955. The shop sells, repairs and restyles furs. Both places see clients by appointment only. If you decide you don’t want to wear your mink, I recommend contacting Rita Glosser at ReMinkie Memory Bears and Custom Keepsakes, 800-373-6465 or 941-383-9711. She has been creating one-of-a-kind teddy bears, blankets, throws, pillows and keepsake quilts by recycling sentimental materials from fur coats and neckties to horse blankets and T-shirts for over 25 years. Glosser began her thriving cottage industry when she created her first memory bear from her mother’s mink because she couldn’t bear to part with the fur even though she had no interest in wearing it. Check out her website, reminkiebears.com. She works in Longboat Key, Florida; you’ll find shipping information on the site.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Some of Greene's Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match
